PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 25

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canada's WestJet Airlines said more than 3,000 employees will permanently lose their jobs and announced head office changes to ensure that the Calgary-based carrier can compete when the COVID-19 pandemic eases. tgam.ca/31c72cl

Trade confidence among Canadian exporters is at a historic low as most companies with markets abroad report declining sales and are bracing for an economic recession they predict will last well into 2021, according to a new survey by Export Development Canada. tgam.ca/2Zc86Ks

NATIONAL POST

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded a measure of Canada's sovereign debt by a notch on Wednesday citing "deterioration of Canada's public finances in 2020 resulting from the coronavirus pandemic." bit.ly/2B8x7yi

Canadian venture-capital investment has skidded during the coronavirus pandemic, but some of the biggest VC deals getting done involve companies that could help the fight against COVID-19, according to the audit firm KPMG. bit.ly/31hbl6i