FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 26, 2018 / 9:59 AM / in 31 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Royal Bank of Canada has added 30-year industry veteran Laurence Grafstein to its ranks, as deputy chairman of global investment banking. tgam.ca/2IsjjMH

** The Trudeau government has selected five fund-of-fund managers to make good on its pledge to continue supporting Canada's venture-capital industry. tgam.ca/2KqQu5e

NATIONAL POST

** The latest in a series of operational and reliability problems at the giant Syncrude oilsands facility has raised questions about whether the joint venture's partners can turn the project around. bit.ly/2lDyHN3

** A proposed class-action lawsuit seeking a whopping C$1.1 billion in damages from the RCMP says the leaders of Canada's national police force failed to address a culture of workplace bullying and instead allowed a toxic work environment to fester "characterized by abuse of power and fear of reprisal." bit.ly/2twH5lU

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.