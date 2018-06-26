PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Royal Bank of Canada has added 30-year industry veteran Laurence Grafstein to its ranks, as deputy chairman of global investment banking. tgam.ca/2IsjjMH

** The Trudeau government has selected five fund-of-fund managers to make good on its pledge to continue supporting Canada's venture-capital industry. tgam.ca/2KqQu5e

NATIONAL POST

** The latest in a series of operational and reliability problems at the giant Syncrude oilsands facility has raised questions about whether the joint venture's partners can turn the project around. bit.ly/2lDyHN3

** A proposed class-action lawsuit seeking a whopping C$1.1 billion in damages from the RCMP says the leaders of Canada's national police force failed to address a culture of workplace bullying and instead allowed a toxic work environment to fester "characterized by abuse of power and fear of reprisal." bit.ly/2twH5lU