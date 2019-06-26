PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Acacia Mining Plc says Barrick Gold Corp's takeover proposal undervalues the company, prompting Acacia to push its biggest shareholder to table a "fair" bid, while Barrick chief executive Mark Bristow told The Globe and Mail that the discounted proposal was justified because of the inherent risk Acacia presents: It operates three gold mines in Tanzania and is currently subject to a gold-concentrate export ban in the East African country. tgam.ca/2XAfyQQ

** China is temporarily suspending all meat exports from Canada, further escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves on Wednesday for the G20 leaders' summit in Japan. tgam.ca/2XzUolU

NATIONAL POST

** Shopify Inc executives are loath to mention the competition by name, but the Canadian e-commerce service provider is directly taking aim at Amazon.com Inc by launching a network of fulfillment warehouses and shipping logistics capabilities in the United States. bit.ly/2KrUaHr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)