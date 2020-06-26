Company News
June 26, 2020 / 12:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 26

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian smart glasses maker North Inc is in the final stages of selling itself to Google's parent, Alphabet Inc , for about $180 million, sources close to North say. tgam.ca/2BDCWDU

** Commercial landlords say the application process for small-business rent-relief funding is so confusing and onerous that many wouldn't apply for the pandemic program, which has already faced criticism for leaving tenants powerless to apply themselves. tgam.ca/3ewyhSC

NATIONAL POST

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is joining police around the world to build a "global early warning system" to prevent the Calabrian Mafia from exploiting the COVID-19 economic collapse to further infiltrate national economic infrastructures. bit.ly/3ewzg5g

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below