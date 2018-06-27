FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 10:57 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is tapping two leaders from inside the fund to chart the course for its C$189.5 billion ($142.4 billion) portfolio. tgam.ca/2tIbVrj

** Two law firms have filed a proposed class-action suit against Bank of Nova Scotia's investment management arm, alleging that investors in its funds paid millions of dollars in fees for advice they didn't receive. tgam.ca/2tIt5Vp

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's telecom regulator will stop spending millions on subsidized telephone lines in hard to reach areas as it shifts its focus to broadband, not local voice service, as the more critical connection. bit.ly/2MrcfSU

** Postmedia Network Inc plans to close six community newspapers, cancel print editions at several more and offer buyouts to staff in a bid to further cut legacy costs before its fiscal year-end. bit.ly/2KsjitQ

$1 = C$1.33 Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
