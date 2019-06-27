PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Two-year-old Fellow, which will officially launch its product later this year, is announcing Thursday it has raised US$6.5 mln, led by Inovia Capital, with participation from Garage Capital and Silicon Valley-based Felicis Ventures, one of Shopify's early backers. tgam.ca/2FBFoJU

** Transat AT Inc's share price jumped past C$14 on Wednesday, the day Air Canada's exclusive talks to buy the airline and travel operator expired. The two companies have in been in negotiations for 30 days for a takeover that would merge Canada's largest and third-largest airlines at C$13 a share, or C$520 mln. tgam.ca/2YmEjNO

NATIONAL POST

** China's suspension of Canadian meat imports will ripple through domestic supply chains, locking exporters out of the world’s largest pork market during a time of unusually high demand. bit.ly/2Xxi1eZ