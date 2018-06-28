FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's proposed methane-emission regulations will achieve only half the reductions the province is aiming for, says a coalition of environmental groups who are urging Ottawa to impose tougher federal rules on the oil and gas industry. tgam.ca/2tMhWD9

** After nearly two years in Canada, U.S. startup platform AngelList is extending a program here that lets angel investors more easily build "microfund" startup portfolios to draw private capital from a broader range of sources into early stage Canadian businesses. tgam.ca/2N2NE82

** Two Ontario municipalities fighting over the future of a casino east of Toronto are anxiously awaiting to see if premier-designate Doug Ford follows through with a campaign promise to make both of them happy. tgam.ca/2tLqBpj

NATIONAL POST

** Minnesota regulators grilled Enbridge Inc . lawyers Tuesday over the need for, and benefits of, the company's C$7.4-billion Line 3 pipeline replacement. bit.ly/2ySnzpe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

