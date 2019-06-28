PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 28

June 28 (Reuters) -

The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Dickens & Madson (Canada) Inc., a firm based in Montreal, has signed a $6 mln deal to seek government funds and diplomatic recognition for a notorious Sudanese military leader whose forces have been accused of massacring protesters in Khartoum, U.S. documents show. tgam.ca/2JfWpux

** British Columbia's decision to include controversial Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin as one of the three bidders for Vancouver's Broadway subway didn't surprise local mayors who have expressed concern about the company. However, they hope there will be a lot of scrutiny of the company's bid to build the 5.7-kilometre, $2.83-mln extension of the SkyTrain line. tgam.ca/2Xza0Gp

NATIONAL POST

** The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan announced Thursday afternoon that it has made an investment in Space Exploration Technologies Corp., the Elon Musk-led venture better known as SpaceX. bit.ly/2YmFNYc