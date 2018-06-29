PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Regulators in Minnesota approved Enbridge Inc's massive Line 3 pipeline project on Thursday, infuriating indigenous tribes and environmentalists, while buoying hopes in Alberta's long-suffering oil industry. tgam.ca/2tOezf6

** Calgary-based money manager Waterous Energy is out scouting for acquisitions after closing a C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) energy-focused private equity funding. tgam.ca/2yUq7Dl

** Ottawa has decided that Restaurant Brands International Inc has honoured the commitments it made to gain federal approval to acquire Tim Hortons despite complaints from dissident franchisees that company infractions have led to safety and other concerns. tgam.ca/2tIZ9sq

** A recent Ontario court decision has paved the way for Bank of Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank to be added to a lawsuit alleging a secretive "price-fixing conspiracy" in the foreign exchange market. bit.ly/2yW0IZU

** A fight for control of Toronto-based Detour Gold Corp is heating up, as one of the company's largest shareholders on Wednesday threatened to replace the board of directors on the same day management released a new plan for its flagship mine. bit.ly/2yWevQg

** A coalition of steel companies is urging Ottawa to back off of retaliatory measures aimed at the Trump administration, arguing the move will dramatically increase input costs and have a ripple effect across the broader Canadian economy. bit.ly/2tPfWdw