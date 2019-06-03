Market News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cannabis company Tilt Holdings Inc disclosed it paid senior executives and board members $60 million, four weeks after reporting a writedown worth nearly $500 million. tgam.ca/2KpcDUi

** Cogeco Communications Inc is pitching a "middle-ground" model to help it crack into the industry as Canada's telecom regulator considers new ways to promote competition in the wireless market. tgam.ca/2Kmex7V

** Georgian Partners Inc is setting out to raise the first C$1 billion ($741.02 million) private-sector venture capital fund in Canadian history. tgam.ca/2WOo3Yp

** Ottawa wants to use a provision in the Paris climate accord in the hope of gaining emissions credits toward meeting Canada's targets by helping to reduce air pollution in Asia. tgam.ca/2WKLuBw ($1 = 1.3495 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

