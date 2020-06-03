PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Bank of Nova Scotia has named Sumit Malhotra as the new chief financial officer of its Canadian retail banking arm. tgam.ca/2Mp8Beb

** Canadian venture capital activity is set to pull back sharply this year after record levels last year, the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association said on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2U5uJyy

** Small communities, schools and parks in Ontario could lose their blue-box service when the private sector assumes responsibility for curbside recycling, according to draft plans that contradict the province's public assurances that there will be no such disruption. tgam.ca/2XtrLpG