PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group filed for creditor protection on Monday and unveiled a plan that would see its current owners and the Quebec government inject US$300-million to restart the entertainment company, while paying lenders a fraction of what they are owed. tgam.ca/38dYov9

** Alberta is immediately cutting corporate taxes by 20 per cent and adding more than C$1 billion ($731.26 million) in infrastructure spending this year as the province attempts to climb out of the economic wreckage of the COVID-19 pandemic and a collapse in world oil prices. tgam.ca/2YLEvZj

** Legal software provider Dye & Durham Corp has filed to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the second time after a pandemic-related delay to its listing plans. tgam.ca/2NNsg8d

NATIONAL POST

** In a rare move, four Canadian privacy commissioners said Monday they are launching an investigation into Tim Hortons' data collection practices on its mobile ordering app. bit.ly/2BnFQg7