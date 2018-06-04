FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives are setting their sights on a majority government - and each other - in the final week of a tumultuous election campaign, offering voters a stark choice in the wake of Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne's admission that her party is facing certain defeat. tgam.ca/2sE15lD

** White Star Capital, a global venture-capital fund with deep Canadian roots, has raised $180 million for its second fund after scoring big returns on two U.S. investments. tgam.ca/2HhE0dL

** Real estate developer Fortress Real Developments Inc. is facing a flurry of legal actions from mortgage lenders who have filed applications to foreclose on land earmarked for development projects. tgam.ca/2JrD2AE

NATIONAL POST

** From Jason Kenney to Brad Wall, Scott Moe to James Moore, many of Canada's most prominent conservative politicians and ex-politicians voiced public support of Justin Trudeau Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped Canada, Mexico and the European Union with new steel and aluminum tariffs. bit.ly/2xPizRV

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

