PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 4

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government announced new measures on Monday to prevent the dumping of low-priced foreign steel into the Canadian market as it seeks to maintain its privileged trade status with the United States. tgam.ca/2QIUySc

** A Minnesota court has ruled that an environmental impact statement for Enbridge Inc's Line 3 replacement project was inadequate, raising the risk of lengthy delays for a key pipeline to bring more Alberta crude to U.S. refineries. tgam.ca/2QJk6hX

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials Inc develops rare earths products and by most accounts is poised to benefit from any potential price rise, amid U.S.-China tensions. bit.ly/2QJkGMF

** The market for alternative cannabis products such as drinks, edibles and topicals could be worth as much as C$2.7 billion ($2.01 billion) annually, according to a new report from Deloitte published Monday. bit.ly/2QIMkcz