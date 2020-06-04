PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has appointed former federal cabinet minister Jane Philpott to lead its pandemic data effort, in a bid to better integrate the province's fragmented health care system in the face of the COVID-19 fight. tgam.ca/2U6x1h2

** St. Michael's Hospital says the insurance firm liable for construction work on its redevelopment project cannot use the recent discovery of e-mails that the insurer alleges are proof of collusion in the bidding process to avoid its obligations. tgam.ca/2U7ewZE

NATIONAL POST

** Former Conservative cabinet minister Stockwell Day resigned from both the Telus Corp board of directors and a business law firm McMillan LLP after comments he made on TV about racism in Canada. bit.ly/3dz88lw

** Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the province would be "seriously considering" legal action against the federal government over its recent ban on firearms. bit.ly/3dx4Yz1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)