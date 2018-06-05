PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The Manitoba Métis Federation filed on Monday to have the federal court overturn Premier Brian Pallister's decision to kill a $67-million deal between the federation and Manitoba Hydro, arguing the Premier violated its members' indigenous rights. tgam.ca/2JcAIOD

** Ottawa wants to give itself new legal powers over online companies and force foreign-based platforms such as Netflix and Facebook to provide greater financial help to Canada's struggling cultural industries, according to federal officials and documents. tgam.ca/2xLettK

** Ontario Proud, a right-wing activist group that has become the dominant Facebook force on Ontario politics is starting to plan its strategy for next year's federal election — just as the federal government debates new rules for how to regulate such groups. bit.ly/2kP8zOT

** In his daily encounters with journalists during Ontario's election campaign, Doug Ford seems eager to avoid confrontation — a contrast to the angry outbursts he directed at the press when late brother Rob was mayor of Toronto. bit.ly/2LY41SM