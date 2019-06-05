PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta First Nations group Iron Coalition is planning to bid for a stake in the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, adding to a list of Indigenous would-be backers of contentious energy projects. tgam.ca/2QJqJki

** A bill that would restrict food and beverage advertising aimed at kids is facing the possibility of a quiet death in the Senate after taking nearly three years to make its way through Parliament. tgam.ca/2WJLlyf

NATIONAL POST

** The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking a disgorgement of "ill-gotten gains" and civil penalties from Waterloo, Ont.-based Kik Interactive Inc over a $100 million initial coin offering the company launched in 2017. bit.ly/2WTUCUR