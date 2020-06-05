PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Securities Administrators published amendments on Thursday to its At-the-market (ATM) rules, removing requirements that companies apply for certain securities law exemptions before launching an ATM, and removing caps on the number of shares a company can sell using the rules. tgam.ca/3gW7tNk

** Alternative asset manager Onex Corp raised $765 million on Thursday from a share sale in data business Clarivate Plc, taking advantage of an ongoing equity market rally. tgam.ca/30d9tee

** The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) wants Ottawa to implement an immediate 100% tax deduction for capital investments in the oil sector, including those in clean technology and to reduce emissions. tgam.ca/3gSUID8

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thurday that seniors eligible for the Old Age Security (OAS) pension and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) will receive their special one-time, tax-free payment during the week of July 6. bit.ly/3gWVIpT