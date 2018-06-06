FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Primera Air has suspended scheduled flights between Birmingham, England, and Toronto because Airbus SE has not delivered A321neo planes that the Sweden-based company was expecting to be delivered in time for the service. (tgam.ca/2JwICl9)

** Enbridge Inc has scrapped changes aimed at curbing overbooking of capacity on its mainline pipeline after shippers balked at the proposed new rules. (tgam.ca/2HoaoLM)

NATIONAL POST

** The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women is accusing the federal government of putting its political interests before the safety of Indigenous women with its decision to extend the troubled inquiry's timeline by six months instead of the full two years the commission requested in March. (bit.ly/2sL2mr1)

** Rogers Communications Inc's media branch plans to deliver more television over the internet to better compete for audiences with online streaming services, social network giants and other Canadian broadcasters. (bit.ly/2sM7hb2) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

