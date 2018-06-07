PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The B.C. government plans to finalize provincial standards around unbiased policing next year in response to recommendations from its 2012 missing-women inquiry and the director of police services expects the new standards to address the use of street checks. (tgam.ca/2Juf4VB)

** In a stunning setback for Quebec's securities watchdog, a judge has dismissed the insider trading case against online gambling mogul David Baazov and two associates midtrial because of mistakes by the regulator. (tgam.ca/2JrS1Hp)

NATIONAL POST

** The billionaire Mitchell Goldhar, a property developer who brought Walmart to Canada as founder of SmartCentres, has lost a major case at the Supreme Court of Canada about libel tourism. (bit.ly/2LulTUf)

** Moves by European banks to withhold financing for oilsands projects has not had an impact on financing and borrowing costs, according to the CEO of Canada's largest integrated oil producer, Suncor Energy Inc. (bit.ly/2kVJdPD) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)