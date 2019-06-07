PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Enbridge Inc is taking legal action against Michigan over the state's insistence that the company shut its Line 5 crude oil pipeline down within two years, even though a proposed replacement will not be ready before 2024. tgam.ca/2QVsPO1

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is looking to arrange a one-on-one with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later in June after months of deteriorating relations between the two countries. tgam.ca/2QQhWx0

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian subsidiary of Chinese state-owned oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation Ltd, has laid off 100 people from its Calgary offices in a move it says is vital to keep it "competitive" against rival companies. bit.ly/2QVu6Vj

** One of Canada's biggest property and casualty insurers, Aviva Plc is facing possible job cuts as its parent company in the United Kingdom tries to find millions in cost savings across all of its markets. bit.ly/2QSDpW3