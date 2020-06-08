PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** An all-star list of entertainment and media players plan to make offers Monday for Cirque du Soleil after lenders to the financially strapped business won back control of its brands last week. Monday is the deadline for initial bids to buy or refinance the Cirque, which owed creditors $1 billion when it shut down its shows in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/30lCp3t

** Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is seeking to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange. The Hamilton-based cancer-treatment company on Friday filed its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of $100 million worth of common shares. The IPO will be co-led by U.S. investment banks Morgan Stanley & Co, Jeffries Financial Group Inc, Cowen Group Inc, and Wedbush Pacgrow. tgam.ca/378AOQ8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)