PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 9

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc is investing about C$350 million ($259.80 million) in propane supplier Superior Plus Corp, as it continues to use its mountain of 'dry powder' to invest in public companies trading at attractive valuations. tgam.ca/2YfcpnX

** Lenders to the Cirque du Soleil offered to invest an additional $300 million in the iconic, but cash-strapped entertainment company as part of a takeover bid that also guaranteed the head office would remain in Montreal. tgam.ca/3h5MiZc

NATIONAL POST

** Enbridge Inc, North America’s largest pipeline company, is shifting its asset mix to reflect the energy transition underway across the world. Al Monaco, chief executive officer of the Calgary-based company, said his company is taking a 'gradual' approach to energy transition. bit.ly/3f7jFZW

** A mortgage lender for the first time is offering Canadians a five-year fixed rate below 2%. HSBC has dropped its five-year fixed mortgage rate to 1.99% the lowest ever, though the rate is for default-insured mortgages only, according to mortgage comparison site RateSpy.com bit.ly/3f3hI0v ($1 = 1.3472 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)