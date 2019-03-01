PRESS DIGEST - Canada - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is pushing back on the transport minister's order regarding the use of rail-car handbrakes, seeking changes to a new rule enacted after the fatal train wreck near Field, B.C. on Feb. 4. tgam.ca/2EESQN7

** The House of Commons justice committee will broaden hearings into the SNC-Lavalin Group affair to include Gerald Butts, a former top adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as the Liberal government attempts to counter Jody Wilson-Raybould's testimony that she was subjected to inappropriate pressure to interfere in the justice system. tgam.ca/2EGOdlX

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday that it has settled a long-running tax battle with the Canada Revenue Agency over the lender's attempts to deduct legal settlements tied to its alleged dealings with infamous U.S. energy company Enron. bit.ly/2EG7TpW

** A top shareholder accused Knight Therapeutics Inc's Chief Executive Jonathan Goodman of "serious conflicts of interest" and called for his resignation on Thursday. bit.ly/2EFhc9A (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)