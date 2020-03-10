Company News
March 10, 2020 / 12:56 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 10

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Hundreds of Canadians left stranded on a California cruise ship were set to return home Monday night as the federal Public Health Agency warned all Canadians to avoid cruise travel amid a growing global outbreak of COVID-19. tgam.ca/2TDxirT

** Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann says the government is evaluating whether to allow the world figure skating championships to go ahead next week in Montreal. tgam.ca/3cNKDFq

NATIONAL POST

** Conservative MPs slammed the Liberal government on Monday over the revelation Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has pulled out of a C$12.31 billion ($9 billion) Quebec liquid natural gas project, with the company building the project saying political instability is to blame. bit.ly/2U6zF5F ($1 = C$1.3671) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

