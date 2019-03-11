Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The energy regulator of Canada's British Columbia has dismissed a complaint from protesters who assert that Coastal GasLink pipeline workers bulldozed their way through a culturally important indigenous site, but hereditary chiefs have renewed efforts in court to fight further construction. tgam.ca/2Hr2yVh

** Melbourne-based Newcrest Mining Ltd struck a deal on the weekend for 70 percent of Imperial Metals Corp's Red Chris property. tgam.ca/2HnkyzX

** Eighteen Canadians were among 157 people killed Sunday when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed near Addis Ababa just minutes after takeoff, authorities say. tgam.ca/2HnkRL7 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

