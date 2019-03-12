PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Most global airlines – including Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd – will continue to fly the Boeing Co's 737 Max 8 aircraft as investigators seek to understand why one of the planes crashed on Sunday, the second in five months. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he believes the plane is safe and that it was premature to consider grounding the aircraft. tgam.ca/2HurtYc

** Honda Motor Co Ltd is likely to recall around 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver's airbag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous. tgam.ca/2He7fCG

** The outlook for Canadian oil production has "significantly deteriorated" from just last year due in part to lack of pipeline capacity, as the U.S. shale sector is expected to dominate global crude growth, the International Energy Agency said in a forecast on Monday. tgam.ca/2HgItBT

NATIONAL POST

** Harvest Health and Recreation Inc an American cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange is acquiring Verano Holdings LLC for $850 million. bit.ly/2He7UnE

** Hydro One Ltd said on Monday that it is again facing a one-time hit to profit after a regulatory review panel upheld a decision forcing the Ontario electrical utility to share some future tax savings with its customers. bit.ly/2HldvbV