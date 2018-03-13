FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is examining new measures to stop China and other countries from dumping cheap steel and aluminum in Canada as a way to skirt recent hefty U.S. tariffs. tgam.ca/2p8dqNX

** Federal Competition Bureau officials, accompanied by police, have searched the executive offices of Postmedia Network Canada Corp and Torstar Corp as part of a review of their deal to swap 41 newspapers, which is being investigated under the conspiracy and merger provisions of the Competition Act. tgam.ca/2tMB3jS

** Apple Inc is acquiring Texture, the all-you-can-read digital magazine service partly owned by Rogers Communications Inc tgam.ca/2FLrYg2

NATIONAL POST

** A fresh wave of concern has washed over the growing amount of debt Canadians have piled up. Equifax Canada said on Monday that the country's consumers owed C$1.821 trillion ($1.42 trillion) as of the fourth quarter of 2017, a new high that was up 6 percent from a year earlier. bit.ly/2DouZNS

$1 = 1.2855 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
