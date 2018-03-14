FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ships loaded with cheap offshore steel are believed to be headed for Canada, but the government will work to make sure it does not become a back door for producers trying to enter the U.S. market, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday on his tour of Canadian steel and aluminum producing regions. tgam.ca/2GuLrzu

** Canada's economy still has plenty of untapped capacity that will help keep inflation in check and interest-rate hikes gradual, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says. tgam.ca/2tOUzfq

** Cannex Capital Group Inc, the biggest legal grower of cannabis in the state of Washington, is going public in Canada this week, the latest in a wave of American marijuana businesses that are raising money north of the border. tgam.ca/2FRRe49

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian banks are seeing the creditworthiness of their customers besieged by external forces, according to Moody's Investors Service. bit.ly/2FGe6Ad (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

