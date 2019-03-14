Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada and the United States reversed their positions on Wednesday and grounded the Boeing Co's 737 Max passenger jet, a day after dozens of countries banned flights of the aircraft following two fatal crashes of the plane in five months. tgam.ca/2HjQGoY

** The Liberal-dominated House of Commons justice committee shut down opposition parties' attempt on Wednesday to recall former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould for further testimony about the pressure exerted on her to abandon the fraud and bribery prosecution of engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. tgam.ca/2HiQ3vB

NATIONAL POST

** Quebec cannabis company HEXO Corp is acquiring Newstrike Brands Ltd in an all-stock deal, both companies announced on Wednesday. bit.ly/2HjFpos (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

