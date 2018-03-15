FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is doubling its investment in Seaspan Corp as the container ship company seizes a bigger market share with the purchase of a Chinese fleet owner. (tgam.ca/2FKPl5S)

** Magna International Inc has made a strategic deal that allows it to play a key role in the disruption of the auto industry, signing an agreement with ride-sharing service Lyft Inc to develop self-driving technology. (tgam.ca/2HDt6j5)

** Victor Dahdaleh, a British-Canadian businessman who was charged but acquitted in an international bribery case, has paid C$850 million ($656.07 million) for part of an office complex in the heart of downtown Toronto. tgam.ca/2pakCJp

NATIONAL POST

** Cannabis company The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd plans to go public later this month in a much-anticipated deal that implies a market capitalization of more than C$650-million. (bit.ly/2GtHpat) ($1 = C$1.2956) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
