Market News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia's oil and gas regulator has yet to set rules to force companies to fully clean up thousands of idled wells nearly a year after legislation was passed giving it the authority to do so. tgam.ca/2HwltxQ

** The federal government's pre-election budget is expected to include subsidies for Canadians to purchase electric cars as part of Ottawa's long-promised commitment to adopt a zero-emission vehicle strategy to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. tgam.ca/2HzFXG2

** Canadian regulators are proposing new rules to govern cryptocurrency exchanges and prevent users of such trading platforms from losing access to their funds. tgam.ca/2HBpVLJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

