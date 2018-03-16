FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 10:33 AM / in a day

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Calling its turnaround "historic", BlackBerry Ltd has signed CEO John Chen to a five-year contract extension that could be worth more than $300 million if the company's shares jump as much as the pay plan anticipates. (tgam.ca/2tWPrpw)

** The Competition Bureau's search of offices of Torstar Corp and Postmedia Network Canada Corp continued on Thursday, as investigators visited the Torstar-owned Hamilton Spectator. (tgam.ca/2tRLJ0z)

** Canada should adopt new tax incentives and streamline regulatory processes to speed up the adoption of clean technology in industries such as oil and gas, mining and manufacturing, a report from a coalition of business and environmental leaders urged Thursday. (tgam.ca/2Gxr6cI)

NATIONAL POST

** Complaints about Canada's big banks rose in 2017, according to figures released Thursday by the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments. (bit.ly/2pgwR73)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

