PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 16

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** One of the most successful Canadian technology executives in the San Francisco/Silicon Valley area, Luc Levesque has left a senior job at Facebook Inc to lead international growth for Ottawa-based online commerce giant Shopify Inc. tgam.ca/2QlDp1T

** The heads of 30 of Canada's largest companies are urging other top executives to take immediate steps to escalate the fight in the workplace against the novel coronavirus. tgam.ca/2Ql92sn

** Top Canadian public-health officials stressed that the window is closing to limit the exponential spread of COVID-19 as they escalated warnings and broad closings and identified new cases of community spread. tgam.ca/2Wd9nRP

NATIONAL POST

** Starbucks Corp is removing all seats from its Canadian stores, switching to a to-go model in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, its president said in a letter to employees on Sunday night.