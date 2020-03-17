PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will temporarily shut 206 locations – more than 20 per cent of its banking centres – to the public in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the bank announced late Monday evening. tgam.ca/3d6WFtO

** WestJet has announced it is suspending scheduled commercial operations for all international and transborder flights, including the U.S., for a 30 day period at the end of the day March 22. tgam.ca/2xIDIxf

** Air Canada has cut seat capacity by 50 per cent as Canada's largest airline eliminates routes and parks planes amid government warnings against international travel to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/2wgCoBj

NATIONAL POST

** In response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the federal government said on Monday that it is preparing to buy up to C$50 billion ($35.39 billion) of insured mortgage pools through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). bit.ly/2IVnAuC ($1 = 1.4130 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)