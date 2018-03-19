PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, faced with the threat of a growing number of Canadian provinces balking at her government's climate action plan, is pleading for a truce in the pipeline dispute between the B.C. and Alberta governments. (tgam.ca/2G5agUN)

** Ottawa is set to announce funding on Monday for a network of test beds for 5G wireless technology in Ontario and Quebec. (tgam.ca/2FS48fi)

** Three former directors of Canada's key national security agencies are urging the federal government to heed the warnings of U.S. intelligence services and cut Canadian ties with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Chinese smartphone and telecom equipment maker. (tgam.ca/2G5K3Fr)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is again sharing few details about his vacation this week, though questions about how the prime minister spends his private time have caused problems for the Liberal government in the recent past. (bit.ly/2GzBosU)