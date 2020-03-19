PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Air Canada says it will gradually suspend most of its international and U.S. flights by March 31, in response to government moves to close borders as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads. tgam.ca/2Wq11X5

** Canadian travellers stuck abroad may find themselves without emergency medical coverage as some insurers impose a March 31 deadline when coverage will expire while refusing extensions for people showing signs of COVID-19. tgam.ca/2Ui6RXU

** The federal government plans to spend $3.8 billion to subsidize wages at small businesses over the next three months, but business groups say the measures will not stave off significant job losses as the fight against the coronavirus devastates the economy. tgam.ca/3b9WLPo

NATIONAL POST

** The $82 billion assistance package that Ottawa unveiled Wednesday to combat the economic fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic is a good start, but doesn't go far enough, according to some business groups and economists. bit.ly/3decGOw