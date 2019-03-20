PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal-dominated justice committee shut down hearings into the SNC-Lavalin affair on Tuesday, preventing former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould from returning to testify about the fallout from her refusal to shelve the prosecution of the Montreal construction giant tgam.ca/2Hvrf3B

** Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is earmarking C$250-million ($187.46 million)for new investments in growing artificial-intelligence companies to help promote that emerging sector of Quebec tech. tgam.ca/2U2oWec

NATIONAL POST

** Unifor Canada has suspended its negative ad blitz against General Motors Co amidst new hope it can save some jobs at the century-old manufacturing plant in Oshawa, Ontario. bit.ly/2W9Rno7

** After more than a year of testing, Tim Hortons will launch its new loyalty program across Canada on Wednesday, giving the company a new tool to fend off challenges to its coffee supremacy. bit.ly/2HwUtiS