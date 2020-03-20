PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A union official says Air Canada is laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants as the country's largest airline cuts routes and parks planes due to the coronavirus. tgam.ca/2QtsGm4

** The federal government is preparing a multibillion-dollar bailout package for Canada's oil and gas sector that is expected to be unveiled early next week. tgam.ca/2wfAAJ7

** Sobeys parent company Empire Company Ltd has ordered thousands of plexiglass screens to install at store checkouts, in an effort to provide some separation between staff and customers. tgam.ca/2Uogswb

** Quebec has unveiled a $2.5-billion emergency aid program for businesses whose income has been crushed by the new coronavirus pandemic in a bid to stave off a wider economic collapse. tgam.ca/2xPXWoQ

NATIONAL POST

** Dr. Allan Woo, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, said in a statement he had contracted COVID-19 and that he believes he caught it at the bonspiel, held from March 11 to 14. bit.ly/395iDKo