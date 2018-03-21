FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 21, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trump administration has dropped a contentious demand that all vehicles made in Canada and Mexico for export to the United States contain at least 50 percent U.S. content, removing a key roadblock to a deal for a new North American free trade agreement. (tgam.ca/2G8TdkB)

** Sidewalk Labs, the unit of Google-parent Alphabet Inc set to turn a chunk of Toronto's waterfront into a test bed for "smart city" technologies, took pains at a public meeting Tuesday night to address fears its plans would see citizens spied upon or their governments' authority usurped. (tgam.ca/2HRN2ii)

** Canada's Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien confirmed on Tuesday that his office is launching a formal probe into Facebook Inc over reports that Cambridge Analytica, a UK political data-analysis firm hired by Donald Trump's election campaign team, had improper access to data from 50 million Facebook users. (tgam.ca/2u7EPnR)

NATIONAL POST

** Credit ratings agency DBRS Ltd is warning that Enbridge Inc's subsidiary Enbridge Energy Partners' revenues could tumble by $100 million this year and its credit ratings hurt by new policies in the U.S., which have led to a sector-wide stock selloff. (bit.ly/2FPowSi)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.