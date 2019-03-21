Market News
March 21, 2019 / 11:34 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** In an interview, CEO Neil Bruce says SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is a fully reformed company and has done everything by the letter in its communications with Ottawa. tgam.ca/2Cumfs9

** Rogers Communications Inc is exiting the magazine business after a months-long search for a buyer ended with a deal to sell Maclean's and six other titles to Toronto Life owner St. Joseph Communications. tgam.ca/2TZBuTB

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CEO Keith Creel made a salary of C$1.4 million ($1.40 million), but his total compensation included C$4.3 million in share-based awards, C$2.5 million in stock options and C$3.1 million in bonus, according to CP's regulatory filing. tgam.ca/2ULFgx3

NATIONAL POST

** Privately held, billionaire-backed Carbon Engineering Ltd has raised enough money to design its first "negative emissions" facility to suck carbon out of the atmosphere. bit.ly/2Wek7w4

$1 = C$1.00 Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

