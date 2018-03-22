PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Competition Bureau is casting doubt on a claim from Postmedia Network Canada Corp and Torstar Corp that they did not discuss closing newspapers when they formed their deal to swap 41 local and community papers, according to documents filed in court. (tgam.ca/2pvnZuv)

** U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says the three NAFTA countries are "finally starting to converge" on the tough issue of automotive content rules, adding that the U.S. and Canada have the "similar objective" of repatriating more auto manufacturing jobs after years of watching them move to Mexico. (tgam.ca/2HVuyNU)

** If the Federal Court of Appeal rules in favour of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in a verdict expected soon, Alberta can declare victory on the contentious project, Premier Rachel Notley says. (tgam.ca/2G4vsXW)

NATIONAL POST

** BlackBerry Ltd will develop software for Jaguar Land Rover's "next-generation" vehicles as part of a multi-year partnership with the British carmaker owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd. (bit.ly/2pxrEXZ) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)