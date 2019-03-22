PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** China has put a stop to all new purchases of Canadian canola, the industry says, in an escalation of what executives and analysts believe is retaliation over the arrest of a Huawei executive. tgam.ca/2WgfmBT

** The Quebec government has set aside C$1 billion ($746.71 million)to encourage strategically important businesses to keep their head offices in the province, a measure Finance Minister Eric Girard says he could use to protect the Montreal executive suites of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. tgam.ca/2HBzuLu

** Cryptocurrency companies are scrambling to get sign-offs on their financial statements after some auditors have backed away from the sector. tgam.ca/2WiB4p8

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Nova Scotia previously offered to buy, and may still be interested in, Alberta's provincially owned ATB Financial, finance minister Joe Ceci said Thursday. bit.ly/2JxskKg

** Electric vehicle sales in Canada may grind to a halt in the coming months, some industry watchers fear, as consumers wait for the federal government to clear up uncertainty around a new C$5,000($3,733.57) tax credit. bit.ly/2U2pOiZ