PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 23

** Business groups are urging the federal government to follow other countries by covering a big share of employee wages to stave off massive layoffs as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens. tgam.ca/2QCEF0T

** Ottawa says it will intervene to step up COVID-19 testing in regions experiencing delays as public-health experts warn that shortages of testing kits put Canadians at risk. tgam.ca/2wwIFcb

** Labour leaders are urging the federal and provincial governments to take immediate steps to protect the health and safety of construction workers and the public during the novel coronavirus pandemic. tgam.ca/3dmJfK9

** There is growing pressure on the Conservative party to delay its leadership race as two of the four candidates on the final ballot have now said it's not right to be campaigning while Canada is seized by the COVID-19 pandemic. bit.ly/2WDSsrU