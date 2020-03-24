PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 24

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal government announced late Monday that it has agreed to change draft legislation that proposed to grant itself wide-reaching new powers to tax and spend without parliamentary approval until Dec. 31, 2021, through an emergency spending bill. tgam.ca/2QWTuLZ

** Businesses are pushing for a broad freeze on payments to government and a ramp-up in wage subsidies as part of a more aggressive approach to safeguarding cash flow and avoiding cascading mass layoffs. tgam.ca/2WCOr6U

** Ontario Premier Doug Ford is allowing construction work to continue across the province while ordering a broader shutdown of all but essential businesses to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/2WFbluc