PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government reached an agreement in principle with the opposition parties late Tuesday night to approve billions in emergency aid to deal with the economic fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic. tgam.ca/39mlM8F

** Oil sands workers will be declared essential in Alberta as the province prepares a list of who will keep working should it need to ratchet up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/33QtKpB

** Nearly one million Canadians applied for unemployment benefits since the beginning of last week as sweeping business shutdowns related to COVID-19 deliver an unprecedented blow to the country’s work force. tgam.ca/3ajlTDu

** Many front-line workers in the grocery, banking, food and retail sectors will receive temporary pay increases to reflect the hardship and increased danger of their work, though labour groups are calling for broader access to hazard pay and protections for workers exposed to risk. tgam.ca/2Uhvnth

NATIONAL POST

** Internet traffic in Canada typically peaks on Sunday nights and weekday evenings, but over the past week or so, usage rates have started to look like Sunday night a good chunk of the time. bit.ly/33JgvHe