PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Whistleblower Christopher Wylie, who is at the centre of an international furor over misused Facebook Inc data, is now alleging the 2016 Brexit vote was tainted when U.K. campaign funds were wrongly routed to a Canadian consultancy he helped start. tgam.ca/2I5BJ5U

Elizabeth Denham, assistant privacy commissioner at the time, launched an investigation that found developers had "virtually unrestricted" access to Facebook Inc users' personal information and that privacy information provided to users was often confusing or incomplete. tgam.ca/2umxpNK

Two Vancouver developers Westbank Corp and Bosa Properties Ltd are selling several adjacent buildings in the city's downtown for C$105 million ($81.57 million)to a Hong Kong-based buyer, one of the biggest land deals in the region in the past two years. tgam.ca/2ISnXVJ

Ontario's Office of the Auditor-General said it uncovered irregular and improper accounting during a special audit of the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), a government body that manages key aspects of Ontario's electric-power system. tgam.ca/2ITzKmO