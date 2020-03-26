PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa is bracing for an influx of four million applications under a new relief fund that will pay $2,000 a month to workers who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the existing employment insurance program is struggling to cope with a recent surge of applications. tgam.ca/2yaX12C

** Some Canadian hospitals are limiting front-line staff to one or two disposable masks a day and asking the public for donations of protective gear as they prepare for their wards to be flooded with patients made severely ill by the new coronavirus. tgam.ca/3btaqkV

** Canada's department of Global Affairs shipped 16 tonnes of personal protective equipment to China last month to help Beijing fight the novel coronavirus, an effort that it undertook even after the World Health Organization had warned countries to prepare for possible cases. tgam.ca/2UFu5qO

** Canada's oil industry faces deep cuts in production in the coming days as demand for fuel dwindles and crude gushes into limited storage capacity, heaping more financial pressure on companies and governments as they hammer out a rescue plan. tgam.ca/2UAOYnm

NATIONAL POST

** Federal help is on the way in "hours, potentially days" for Canada's hard-hit energy sector that's facing a triple threat from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Finance Minister Bill Morneau. bit.ly/2QKwm2W