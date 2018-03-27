PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The international scandal swirling around Canadian technology firm AggregateIQ has deepened, with British lawyers making public stacks of documents allegedly showing the Victoria firm participated in a plan to break U.K. election law during 2016's Brexit referendum. tgam.ca/2ulTWuj

B.C. is overhauling a proposed housing tax to limit its impact on British Columbians and other Canadians after a backlash over complaints the tax would unfairly target people with vacation homes. tgam.ca/2IVNcXb

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc , one of the United States' oldest tech firms, has filed to raise up to US$ 200 million in a dual U.S.-Canadian-listed IPO as it continues its rapid transformation into a cloud-software company under the leadership of Toronto-based entrepreneur David Ossip. tgam.ca/2GbD92B

Shopify Inc will use Google Cloud to provide its back-end infrastructure so it can focus on its core technology an online commerce platform that, in turn, provides back-end services for small and medium businesses. bit.ly/2pKIBPB