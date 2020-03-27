PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is shutting the doors to all of its 317 Service Canada Centres – where people can apply in person for employment insurance, Old Age Security, pension benefits and passports – on Friday after employees en masse refused to work. tgam.ca/33Nnf6S

** Canada's largest banks are fielding a deluge of requests to defer payments on mortgages as businesses suffer from efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and job losses multiply. tgam.ca/2Ul4jt2

** The federal government is in talks with banks to find ways to alleviate the burden of credit-card interest rates for Canadians facing financial stresses caused by COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office said Thursday. tgam.ca/3bskGtE

NATIONAL POST

** Magna International Inc is ready to ramp up production of the sanitization devices if it can find a testing partner to prove they eliminate the virus that causes COVID-19, John O’Hara, the company's president of mechatronics, mirrors and lighting, said in an interview Thursday. bit.ly/2UlEwRs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)